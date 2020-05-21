Honoring health care workers through art

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When you walk out the doors from the Francis building at St. Mary's campus, you'll see a beautiful chalk mural.

It was created a couple of days ago to say "thank you" to all of the health care workers who are working hard to keep us safe.

One nurse in Rochester is touched by the tribute.

"I think it's gorgeous," Mark Thoreen said. "In terms of just the message, it's very, it's such a nice heartwarming thing to hear: being called a hero. But I say at the end of the day: nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, everyone in the lab, everyone involved. We're going to do this regardless."

The artist Kathleen Roling knew the message she wanted to share.

"I wanted to show them as superheroes because they are really going above and beyond during this time," Roling said. "I've got these 3 figures with big superhero logos on their shirts they are wearing very proudly and with strength."

The mural will be there until it rains.