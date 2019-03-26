Discussing homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Over the next 25 years, the City will be home to 55,000 more people, 50,000 more jobs and 24,000 more housing units.

Against the backdrop - the number of homeless people in the Med City is also expected to grow.

Mayor Kim Norton says we cannot put a band-aid to the issue.

"Providing affordable housing, supportive housing, housing that transitions people from a state of homelessness which we need to prevent to a place where they have more permanent housing, they are getting the help they need for mental health," Norton said.

Kevin Weinkauf has been living out of his van at a Coffee and Bagels parking lot for a few months and says he could use something more permanent.

"You got to have a building that has facilities for taking showers and beds and you know we even want a hot meal once in a while," Weinkauf said. "I eat a lot of stuff out of canned goods."

Weinkauf says he could use the help he could get but hopes it is sincere.

"If you want to help, help," Weinkauf said. "If not, that's your business. I'm not going to beg you to help me."

As he continues sitting his in van, Norton plugs away trying to do something now and quickly.

"We want to be the compassionate community we are and respond before things get too bad," Norton said.

Scott Klompes was homeless for 3 years -- he does not want to go back and hopes the community will follow through.

"There are sources in this world that say we should take care of those that have less advantages than we have," Klompes said. "I think of people took that, ran with it, there'd be a lot more help out there."

Wilder Research reports the number of people experiencing homelessness is up by 10 percent in just the last four years.