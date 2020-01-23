Homelessness up in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At the Rochester Area Foundation, community leaders from the Salvation Army and the Landing MN Inc. are talking about one big problem: homelessness.

They talked about helping those in need and why it's important to lend a hand. In the state of Minnesota - 8000 people found themselves homeless - that's 10 percent more than 2018 - according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. One man talks about why this persists.

"I don't think you'll ever end homelessness, because I think the causes for homelessness will always be there unless you get into some hedonistic perfect society which we will never see, homelessness has too many factors that play into it and we'll always see it in one shape or form," Dan Fifield, the founder of the Landing MN, Inc. said.

Homelessness is also up - 3 percent nationally.