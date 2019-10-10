Rochester's Limb Lab giving a man a new beginning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just a few months ago, Ivan Arnold and his family did not know where their next steps would be since they were homeless. Arnold is also a bilateral amputee - meaning he has neither of his legs. But after listening to his story, the co-founder of Limb Lab is giving him a fresh start by giving him microprocesser knees changing his life forever.

"He has 3 small kids, it's really important for him not to think about falling, not to have to worry about falling," Sampson said. "By using micro-processor technology in his knees, it prevents him from falling so he can focus on walking and chasing kids around and picking them up."

Now - he's getting fitted for new knees on bilateral prosthetic sockets.

"It's been a slow process," Arnold said.

But it's a process worth fighting for.

"I've had a lot of things come to me very blessfully," Arnold said.

Ivan's story is one of hope and resilience.

"With Ivan particularly, he had really relatively nothing, and when people have relatively nothing by offering them something, it's a lot," Sampson said.

When Ivan starts over, his story of his new knees is an example of how human compassion can work wonders.

"Our hopes for Ivan moving forward are really his hopes, it's as simple as that," Sampson said.