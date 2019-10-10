Clear

Rochester's Limb Lab giving a man a new beginning

It's a story KIMT News 3 covers extensively and one the mayor is dedicated to addressing - the issue of homelessness in Rochester. Just earlier this week - City Council made the decision to lock the doors of the skyways from midnight to 5:30 a.m. once the new warming center opens. But there are stories of redemption.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 11:43 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 5:33 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just a few months ago, Ivan Arnold and his family did not know where their next steps would be since they were homeless. Arnold is also a bilateral amputee - meaning he has neither of his legs. But after listening to his story, the co-founder of Limb Lab is giving him a fresh start by giving him microprocesser knees changing his life forever. 

"He has 3 small kids, it's really important for him not to think about falling, not to have to worry about falling," Sampson said. "By using micro-processor technology in his knees, it prevents him from falling so he can focus on walking and chasing kids around and picking them up." 

Now - he's getting fitted for new knees on bilateral prosthetic sockets. 

"It's been a slow process," Arnold said. 

But it's a process worth fighting for. 

"I've had a lot of things come to me very blessfully," Arnold said. 

Ivan's story is one of hope and resilience. 

"With Ivan particularly, he had really relatively nothing, and when people have relatively nothing by offering them something, it's a lot," Sampson said. 

When Ivan starts over, his story of his new knees is an example of how human compassion can work wonders. 

"Our hopes for Ivan moving forward are really his hopes, it's as simple as that," Sampson said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events