CARES funding allocated for the homeless

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The city reports the Day Center at the Mayo Civic Center has been a successful venture. The city received reimbursement from the state for all of its activities so far. However - more funding from CARES would give the community more opportunity to support those in need in the event reimbursements are cut. The Landing MN, Inc. sees helping the less fortunate as mandatory.

"There's still people going without basic needs being met, there's still individuals who don't have a place to stay at night that are missing those basic essential needs that every human deserves," Alex Hurlebaus, the Director of Social Services, said.

The Day Center is a temporary refuge for Rochester's homeless and is in the process of turning services over to the Salvation Army.