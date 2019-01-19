The Homeless Huddle Together to Stay Warm

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At Shops at University Square, several homeless people huddle together to stay warm, playing cards, drinking coffee and dozing off.

"It's been real tough, it's hard to get around, hard to move stuff around, that's the thing," Joseph Rhodes said.

Joseph Rhodes has been homeless for a few months and just wants warmth from the freezing cold.

"Sometimes it's hard to keep from getting frost bite."

But he can't seem to catch a break.

"You come into a place like this and they start harrassing you cause you just, they know you are homeless," Rhodes said. "They automatically know to come messing with you because you can't do anything about it."

John Edwards is in a wheelchair and has arthritis. He says the challenges facing homeless people are immeasurable.

"There's a lot against us, those that are homeless, I would love to be able to go out there and be productive to somebody," Edwards said.

The Salvation Army Warming Center will be open Saturday and Sunday this weekend and will be open for as long as there are sub-zero temperatures.