Children Learn How To Stay Home Alone

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -- "Home Alone" might be a popular movie -- but what should parents actually do when they leave their children at home without any supervision?

Stewartville Community Educator Lori Hameister taught 3rd through 6th graders at Bear Cave Intermediate about what to do if strangers approach their doors and how to stay safe when walking home from school. She started the class 6 years ago after noticing no one taught them how to cope without their parents at home.

"The world is kind of a scary place and so to give them the tools to go ahead and learn how to do the best they can do when they are home alone by themselves either after school or during summer or maybe even short times when the parents need to go run some errands," Hameister said.

There are community educataion programs in Stewartville and Iowa parents can look at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach blog for more advice on how to leave your child at home.