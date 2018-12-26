Clear
Driving Home After the Holidays

A big winter storm is set to hit the Midwest this week -- and one driver is heading home early to escape it.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 11:26 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

AAA estimates 102 million people packed up their cars to visit family and friends for the holidays -- one mother from Wisconsin did so to visit her daughter in Missouri but is leaving early to avoid the tulmutuous weather later this week. 

"I'd rather get home safe than sorry," Tracy Eeten, a traveler, said.

She makes sure to come prepared though.

"I have a safety kit in the back of my car like a blanket, I have matches, toilet paper, water, just in case something happens to me like going in a ditch or something like that," Eeten said. "I can at least stay warm."

She considers herself very cautious and she does not like seeing careless drivers on the road.

"No texting and driving, talking on cell phones when you are driving, don't follow too close and give the person in front of you room to move and yourself," Eeten said.

While it is hard to end time with her daughter -- she says it's worth it.

"Not as hard as having to be in the hospital," Eeten said.

Some other things AAA recommends are to always keep your cellphone and charger with you, have your roadside assistance available and make sure to leave all valuables in the trunk.

