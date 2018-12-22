Clear
Hmong New Year

The Hmong community got together to celebrate their New Year.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 9:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 10:30 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rochester Hmong community rang in their New Year with a bang.

Their annual celebration included food and a talent show. With five Hmong lawmakers to serve in the Minnesota legislature in January, it is a timely celebration and one of the organizers of the New Year Event says he hopes the Hmong community will keep making an impact in Minnesota. 

"It's great to have our own culture, to be able to represent us too, as long as we can do a great job in the community leading the people, helping the community, making it better for all," Vang Yang, one of the organizers said.

Community Events