Examining the history of protests

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Political science expert Rayce Hardy says we can trace protests as far back as the Boston Tea Party. He says, though, change is happening faster now than ever before.

He points to the slow advancement that followed the 1913 Women's Suffrage Parade as an example.

"That was in 1913 and we didn't even get the 19th amendment until 1920," Hardy said.

But George Floyd's death has sparked a sea change in only a few days.

"George Floyd has become a global phenomenon," Hardy said. "50 years ago, it would have probably been a few pockets in the US and that would have been about I t but in a matter of minutes, the whole globe was aware of the situation."

Phil Wheeler was 14 when the March on Washington happened. He believes in many ways we've stepped forward but in other ways, we haven't.

"White Americans recognize I think partly because cell phone footage, the videos people take of this, we cannot trust the police to report violent encounters accurately all the time," Wheeler said.

Hardy believes the battle to end racial injustice is necessary.

"We started this country on one phrase: we the people," Hardy said. "We have to keep expanding the members of that sect who are the people."

Wheeler believes change is inevitable.

"My mother for example wrote a letter to the School Board protesting interracial dating," Wheeler said. "That's quite a change from the attitudes of her children and quite a change from the attitudes of her grandchildren."

Hardy says the Boston Tea Party had both elements of protests and riots - much like what we saw in Minneapolis a few weeks ago. On this soil - we've seen protests and riots coming together from 1773 to 2020.