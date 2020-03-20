Clear
Hilton Hotel displays heart

Downtown Rochester is the heart of the city. Now - there's proof.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 11:01 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area Hotel is displaying a lighted heart on the north and west sides. It symbolizes support for coronavirus patients and employees as they work to find a cure. 

"It's a lot of negativity now on social media and in general, every little thing we can do to change that and support everybody and encourage other members of our community." Miki Radovanovic, the general manager, said. 

The heart's on display until the coronavirus pandemic is a thing of the past. 

