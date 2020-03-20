ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area Hotel is displaying a lighted heart on the north and west sides. It symbolizes support for coronavirus patients and employees as they work to find a cure.
"It's a lot of negativity now on social media and in general, every little thing we can do to change that and support everybody and encourage other members of our community." Miki Radovanovic, the general manager, said.
The heart's on display until the coronavirus pandemic is a thing of the past.
Related Content
- Hilton Hotel displays heart
- Grand opening ceremony for the new Hilton hotel
- Downtown Rochester hotel showing its 'heart' during virus outbreak
- River City Sculptures on Display ends Monday
- Giant pumpkin on display in Austin
- Fallen Heroes Display honors those who served
- DMC holds luncheon to display downtown artists
- Showcasing Stewartville through an interactive picture display
- "Through Our Eyes" display opening soon
- Holiday Heart Syndrome
Scroll for more content...