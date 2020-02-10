Clear

Mitigating the flooding in Albert Lea

KIMT News 3 continues to cover the city of Albert Lea's efforts to pick up the pieces after repeated flooding on East Main Street or Highway 65. After two years, a study on the cause of flooding is complete.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Fed up.

That's how residents feel about an important road being repeatedly flooded.

"The water got onto Main Street here at approximately the depth of where I'm standing at my feet," Wayne Halvorson said.

Businesses in that area had it worse.

"To some of the other businesses by here, even worse, so that it was water into the buildings," Halvorson said.

Raising the question: What causes this far too frequent flooding?

"We looked at two options - the flooding can be from two sources - from a regional flooding due to lake flooding on a larger scale, it can also be localized flooding with a small water shed that drains to this area," Art Kalmes with Barr Engineering Company said. 

So, is there any way to end the washouts?

"Raising the road up so it is not as frequently flooded and puts it above elevations we've modeled," Greg Fransen with Barr Engineering Company said. "The other solution is a pump station which basically acts to pump the water out."

This often flooded highway - is testing the patience of those who depend on it. Residents know spring rains and melting await - a solution must be found!

"We've had floods for years and we're probably going to keep getting them" Halvorson said.

Barr Engineering says mitigating the flooding could cost anywhere from $1.4 million to $5.7 million dollars. Right now, the city has a bond request with the state legislature to fund flood mitigation efforts - but there's no specific date for when the city will make a decision on how to move forward.

Community Events