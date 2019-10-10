Highway 14 Corridor Analysis project

BYRON, Minn. -

To improve safety and better manage congestion, the Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house at Byron City Hall. Residents want action soon. An Olmsted County engineer says it's clear people want to get the ball rolling.

"We heard tonight too that it's like wait a minute, we think there should be something now, we should have an acceleration lane, we should have an interchange and I recognize that and I can appreciate that frustration and desire for improvement. I would have that same desire. Hopefully we can come up with things that will build upon each other," Kaye Bieniek said.

A final report for the project will be done in August 2020.