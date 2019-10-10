Clear

Highway 14 Corridor Analysis project

A long-term vision and implementation plan is being fleshed out for Highway 14 from Kasson to Rochester.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

BYRON, Minn. - 

To improve safety and better manage congestion, the Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house at Byron City Hall. Residents want action soon. An Olmsted County engineer says it's clear people want to get the ball rolling. 

"We heard tonight too that it's like wait a minute, we think there should be something now, we should have an acceleration lane, we should have an interchange and I recognize that and I can appreciate that frustration and desire for improvement. I would have that same desire. Hopefully we can come up with things that will build upon each other," Kaye Bieniek said. 

A final report for the project will be done in August 2020. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events