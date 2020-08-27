Hemp maze strives to educate

ZUMBROTA, Minn. -

The fiber hemp at Willow's Keep Farm is overwhelming - some hemp is over 10 ft. high in some places.

The creator started the hemp maze 3 years ago as a way to educate and de-stigmatize the hemp industry. Hemp has thousands of uses and has been around since the beginning of civilization. He hopes maze participants embrace hemp's value.

"A lot of it is politically driven, I mean, you've got big pharma, politically driven to stop the medicinal side of it," Ted Galaty, the owner & operator of Hemp Maze Minnesota said. "Then you've got the paper industry, the cotton industry, you've got the oil industry, the plastics industry, they are all trying to stop hemp from coming out and changing the world like it should."

The hemp maze will be open until Sept. 27th.