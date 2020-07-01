Helping the homeless after overnight program closes at Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Catholic Charities will reopen the Rochester Community Warming Center here on 4th Street. The County will also open two new facilities and Dorothy Day will be open as well. But is it enough?

Dan Fifield operates the Landing MN Inc. which helps the homeless in Rochester. He's worried it won't be. He acknowledges the County is doing what they can but the Med City still has a large, vulnerable population on the streets. Olmsted County estimates there are 123 people who are unsheltered but there will only be around 43 beds available.

"They don't know where they are going to go, they don't know where they are going to stay, what they are going to do," Fifield said. "They can come back at 8:00 in the morning to the day center. Chances are a lot of them will wander the streets all night trying to stay cool, trying to find a place where they won't get bothered and go back to the Day Center and sleep."

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn tells KIMT what's in the works.

"What we would expect as this transition occurs, there's still going to be people experiencing homeless in this community that's just an unfortunate fact," Dunn said. "We're continuing to work on it but we feel this is a great step in the right direction."

Dunn says the County will work individually with clients to find out what their individual housing needs are. Fifield also handed out tents and sleeping bags at the Community Warming Center.