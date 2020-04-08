Taking service to the streets

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Landing MN, Inc. is a non-profit helping the homeless. Their latest outreach effort is a truck that's a mobile outreach unit. It holds toiletries, clothing items and other supplies for people in need.

Dianne Dietrich is one woman staying at the warming shelter for a few weeks.

"We haven't had any cases at the shelter or at the warming center yet but people go in and out to doctors' appointments and stuff, you just never know if someone is going to get it," Dietrich said.

She worries all the time about the pandemic.

"Every day, where I'm going to go next, and is this going to affect me?" Dietrich said.

Fifield believes if the pandemic continues, there could be more people on the streets.

"I don't know if we have a big influx today, but if this goes on longer, we'll start to see," Fifield said.

A worldwide pandemic is causing anxiety - but we should still look out for each other.

"We need to care about each other, whether it's somebody who's living on the streets, whether it's your next door neighbor who is running out of food, we just need to care about each other," Fifield said.

Ever the optimist, Fifield believes good will always prevail.

"We need more community, if there's a silver lining with COVID-19, it's going to make people realize that there are things we need to do differently than what we were doing," Fifield said.

To make donations to the truck, please visit this link.

The truck will move to different locations in Rochester including outside the Mayo Civic Center three days a week.