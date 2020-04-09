Displaying hearts for hope in Rochester is something residents enjoy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Roam around Rochester and you might find hearts plastered all over different homes and businesses in Rochester.

Samaritan Bethany is one retirement home where residents cut out and display the hearts on their windows to spread a little love and cheer, finding positivity in all the madness.

"I think that it's great, the residents have really enjoyed it, and even some of them have wanted even more hearts on their windows so we've just been cutting away," Missy Helder, the Neighborhood Coordinator, said.

Missy got inspired to help start this movement after seeing a picture of her granddaughter with all of the hearts on her window.