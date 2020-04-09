Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Displaying hearts for hope in Rochester is something residents enjoy

Amid all of the coronavirus panic, it's important to stop and reflect on all of the good in the world.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 8:54 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 9:01 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Roam around Rochester and you might find hearts plastered all over different homes and businesses in Rochester. 

Samaritan Bethany is one retirement home where residents cut out and display the hearts on their windows to spread a little love and cheer, finding positivity in all the madness. 

"I think that it's great, the residents have really enjoyed it, and even some of them have wanted even more hearts on their windows so we've just been cutting away," Missy Helder, the Neighborhood Coordinator, said. 

Missy got inspired to help start this movement after seeing a picture of her granddaughter with all of the hearts on her window.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nelson's snow track: the latest trends for the weekend

Image

My Bike Guy is essential

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/9

Image

Iowa's Day of Prayer

Image

Explaining "Herd Immunity"

Image

114 cases now in Olmsted County

Image

CDC Releases New Guidelines For Essential Workers

Image

Telehealth Visits

Image

End of Life Decisions

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday

Community Events