Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: One killed in NW Rochester crash Full Story

Moving forward with "Heart of the City Phase I"

KIMT News 3 continues to follow progress toward one of Destination Medical Center's biggest projects, "The Heart of the City."

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City Council gave the green light to approve the design for Phase 1 of the Heart of the City Project and authorizing an advance purchase of trees.

It's happening in an effort to enhance and improve one of the city's most used public spaces - currently known as Peace Plaza.

One resident is excited for what's to come downtown.

"I think it's wonderful," Josephine Bauza said. "This is a great place to shop, to visit, and I think Rochester downtown area has wonderful, new buildings. The green areas are going to look fabulous."

The grower will hold on to the trees - to ensure their size and health. They'll be available for planting during the fall of 2020 or spring of 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Muggy and storms for Tuesday, some severe
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wastewater treatment plan latest

Image

Heart of the City Phase One design approved

Image

Potential land acquisition for RPS

Image

Lourdes softball preps for first state tournament run

Image

"Vision to Vitality" Forum

Image

Bushel Boy Proposes Expansion

Image

New Fire Station After Tornado

Image

School liaison teaching lessons for parents to fight the 'summer slide'

Image

Man reunited with his first car

Image

Motorcyclists talk about safety on the roads

Community Events