ROCHESTER, Minn. -
City Council gave the green light to approve the design for Phase 1 of the Heart of the City Project and authorizing an advance purchase of trees.
It's happening in an effort to enhance and improve one of the city's most used public spaces - currently known as Peace Plaza.
One resident is excited for what's to come downtown.
"I think it's wonderful," Josephine Bauza said. "This is a great place to shop, to visit, and I think Rochester downtown area has wonderful, new buildings. The green areas are going to look fabulous."
The grower will hold on to the trees - to ensure their size and health. They'll be available for planting during the fall of 2020 or spring of 2021.
