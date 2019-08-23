Clear

Thursdays Downtown is relocating

With Heart of the City beginning construction next spring, Thursdays Downtown is relocating. Hear what people have to say about it.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

It's the end of an era for Thursdays Downtown at Peace Plaza. 

The Rochester Downtown Alliance is looking at three different locations for next year's Thursdays. The options? 

First Avenue Southwest to Fourth Street Southwest, Third Street Southwest to First Avenue Southwest and Fourth Street Southwest to Broadway Avenue. Britney Marschall isn't thrilled about the planned move. 

"I think it's always challenging when you have such a large event like this and people are used to coming to this location especially for these businesses that are down here," Marschall said. "It brings a lot of folks into the downtown." 

The change is happening so fast - it's clearly surprised some. 

"There's a lot of change and that's scary for some people and it can also be new and exciting," Marschall said. 

The Trevis family has been in Rochester for more than a decade and they don't like all the changes in the Med City including traffic. 

"It's getting not the greatest but it is what it is," Terry Trevis said. 

Perhaps it's the pace that is so hard to keep up with. 

"I think the pace of change for city and thought leaders and county government for all of the spectrum of government, we just have to think of how fast we impose that change on the community," Marschall said. 

The final footprint must go through a permit process with the City of Rochester before they determine a final location, but SocialIce will stay in Peace Plaza next year. 

