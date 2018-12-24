Heart Attacks More Likely to Occur on Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some new research out of the BMJ -- a peer-reveiwed medical journal -- found that Christmas Eve is the worst day for heart attacks -- especially around 10 p.m.

Anxiety, grief and stress are reasons for why some might be at higher risk for health problems -- but what you eat has a long-term effect on your heart too.

To stay fit, a woman in Rochester explains what she and her family eat to stay healthy.

"This year we're gonna have veggies and dips and then cheese and crackers and one main meal at night and just trying to incorporate healthier foods throughout the holidays is really important," Anna Kytonen-Coffman said

The study also states more research must be done to figure out the exact cause of the increase in heart attacks during the holidays.