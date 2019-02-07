Clear
Keeping your headlights on

The Olmsted County Sheriff's offices issued a social media post asking people to remember to put their headlights on in the winter since it is law in Minnesota. It is also a law in Iowa. Hear from one driver who is tired of people who don't listen.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 9:17 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Despite the dangerous conditions outside, there are motorists driving without their headlights on.

"Anytime there's a precipitation of any kind, or fog, you need to turn your headlights on," Leslie Ukena, a driver we met on the road.

She has seen too many motorists driving without their headlights and it makes her downright mad.

"You cannot see people coming at you if they don't have their headlights on especially blowing snow and rain," Ukena said.

She has one modest request: throw that little switch on your steering column to the "on" position.

"It's just common sense," Ukena said. "Turn on your headlights so you can be seen."

Iowa and Minnesota state laws both require drivers turn their headlights on in bad weather when a car is 500 feet or less in front of you.

