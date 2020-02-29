High school students get training on hazardous materials

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

From the classroom to the field, high schoolers got schooled on how to deal with hazardous materials ranging from gasoline to acids. One motor operator with the Rochester Fire Department says the city could come across scary situations.

"Just by the size of the city, Highway 52, Highway 14, 63, the rail corridors, we have the potential to have a lot of different hazmat coming through the area," Jeremy Zabel said.

That's why these future first responders need to prepare the right way.

"All of us need to go there, take our time, figuring out what is it, mitigating the situation and go home safe," Zabel said.

It's risky coming across these situations.

"Anytime you go to hazardous material scene, it's very dangerous, whatever the product was originally whether it be 800 gallons of gasoline, in semi-truck, once it comes out of semi truck, it's uncontained," Zabel said.

But Isaiah Crossfield says he isn't afraid of what comes next.

"I'm a person that wants to just help people, this career is something I can do, I'm that kind of person," Crossfield said.

One firefighter agrees - no profession feels better or more noble.

"If it's something that you're passionate about, it's a lot of fun," Zabel said.

About 50-60 students participate in the program and a dozen students took part in training.