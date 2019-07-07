Hazardous flooding impacts residents

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -

Law Enforcement is warning residents to use extreme caution around lakes, rivers and streams. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is closing walking paths in many of the city parks including Kutzky Park due to these dangerous levels of water. They are saying to avoid these areas until they are re-opened. And people in Rochester are truly shocked.

Wicked water levels are rising across southern minnesota, leaving residents breathless, enthralled and stopping in their tracks... literally.

"In 20 years this is the most water I've seen in a longshot," Matt Zemke said.

Pam Snyder agrees.

"This is the worst i've ever seen," Snyder said.

Susy Olson is angry it's happening this holiday weekend.

"This is the fourth of july weekend and this is what we have to contend with," Olson said.

And it's not just parks and trails. People's homes are hurting from the flooding.

"We have had lots of water in our basement for the last several weeks," Snyder said.

"It's like it's winter but it's not icy. it's just these huge ponds on sidewalks and green slime. People are pumping, pumping, pumping," Olson said.

These high waters are leaving residents panicked, hoping Mother Nature won't repeat another storm... like last night.

"You feel a little unsettled, a little unnerved," Snyder said.

"It rains like this, it's not good for our waterways and our fish," Olson said.

Cascade Creek, South Fork Zumbro in Rochester and Oxbow Park are areas under minor flooding for now.