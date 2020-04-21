Superintendent reacts to denial of Hart Farm annexation

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Rochester Public Schools proposed Hart Farm as the possible site of a new middle school, but after a lengthy discussion, Council made the decision to say no.

"Definitely really disappointed," Superintendent Michael Muñoz said. "This has been a really long process for us."

Superintendent Muñoz and the District wanted this site to be the location, but the Community Development Department and members of City Council did not believe it was a good fit arguing the city just doesn't have the financial resources.

"In the big picture, it's the most expensive possible area to develop in the city of Rochester, simultaneously, we have land available that already has infrastructure that can be developed today," Councilmember Michael Wojcik said.

Muñoz believes the Southwest part of Rochester is still the best location but they'll move forward.

"Some of the information or the reasons for the staff denying the annexation, I would say the facts got a little twisted," Muñoz said.

The District has two pieces of property in Northwest Rochester they are thinking about building a site on. The District will discuss which is the best one to move forward.