"Harry Potter" in the classroom

It's a creative and engaging way to teach students - sorting them into Houses where they compete to earn points. But they earn points based on the good deeds they do for others.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - 

Melissa Schmidt is a teacher and mother-of-four. Her youngest daughter's love of "Harry Potter" inspired her to bring the world of Harry and his friends into the classroom. 

She outlines her assignments through a series of Quidditch goals, floating candles hang above her desk and she also gave her students a sorting hat quiz. Based on their answers, she divided them into different houses, just like the famous movie. 

The students in the Houses compete to get points each week. They get points based on the good deeds they perform for staff and classmates. 

"There's just so many times that people are negative or wanting to focus on the negative," Schmidt said. "This is just a positive thing for students here in the school." 

This is the first time she has used this system and she says it works. 

"Harry Potter went through a lot of struggles, kids today are going through a lot of struggles and so just making that connection for them that anything is possible, if you try, if you persevere and if you continue to do the right thing," Schmidt said. 

