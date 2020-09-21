City denies business license for Harmony Asian Massage

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Harmony Asian Massage has raised red flags with the City of Rochester for at least 3 years.

In 2017 - the Rochester suspended the business' license when the city discovered it was operating without a valid massage therapist license coupled with allegations of illicit sexual acts. Harmony Asian Massage got its license reinstated in Jan. of 2018 but was placed on a 1-year probation.

In Jan. of this year, the Rochester Fire Department attempted a routine inspection - but were turned away - alarming city leaders.

Today - the City Clerk's office called Harmony Asian Massage - discovering it was still operating.

"We called Harmony Asian Massage trying to figure out essentially what are their plans for the day, it came to our attention that this licensee is still operating - that is just clearly in violation of all documentation we put before this licensee," Christiaan Cartwright, a license examiner, said.

Michael J. Stinson - the husband of the owner - spoke at the public hearing.

"Yes, there has been some problems but every time I found out there was a problem, I went in and corrected it or did what they said I needed to do to correct it," Stinson said.

During the public hearing - Stinson says the inspector was turned away because his wife does not speak English and didn't understand what he wanted. The City Clerk's office will inform the Rochester Police Department of the license denial.