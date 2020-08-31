Harmony Asian Massage could get business license denied

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In 2017 - Rochester suspended the business license for Harmony Asian Massage when the city discovered it was operating without a valid massage therapist license - coupled with allegations of illicit sexual acts.

"In 2017 - the business divested itself of those workers, it was stated by the owner most emphatically they were not aware this was happening because these are behind closed doors - and there's a certain degree of autonomy of those workers," Christiaan Cartwright, the license examiner with the City of Rochester said.

In January of 2018 - Harmony Asian Massage got its license reinstated but was placed on a 1-year probation. It was in January of 2020 - when the Rochester Fire Department attempted a routine inspection.

"They turned away our randomized inspectors which raised a red flag for our policy -basically because our ordinance says you cannot turn away randomized inspectors," Cartwright said.

This prompted the Rochester Police Department to conduct an undercover investigation.

"Harmony Asian Massage was operating without a valid massage therapist license as a business which was similar to what was occuring as well in 2017," Cartwright said.

By refusing the inspection with that degree of history - Harmony Asian Massage caused a high degree of concern with the city. The business also faced a second round of allegations of illicit sexual acts.

Ultimately - City Council decided to hold off on making a decision about the future of the business. There will be a public hearing on Sept. 21 to determine its fate. KIMT News 3 reached out to the owner and her husband - but both declined to comment.