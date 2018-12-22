Teaching Children about Hanukkah

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It was a Hanukkah celebration at the Minnesota Children's Museum with music, dreidel games and creating their own menorahs with members of B'nai Israel Synagogue.

It was a timely gathering for people to learn more about the Jewish faith and holiday since the Anti-Defamation League reports the number of Anti-Semitic incidents increased 57 percent in 2017 -- the largest increase in one year on record.

One volunteer with the Synagogue says the rise in hate crimes inspired her to educate others about Jewish culture.

"Certainly more lately everyone in the Jewish community is very aware, we want people to know we are here and just like everybody else," Caroline Sussman said. "We do feel pressure to be out there."

The event is one of six holiday programs hosted by the Minnesota Children's Museum.