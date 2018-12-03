Clear

Hanukkah Begins

Residents gathered for a Hanukkah celebration downtown -- it's especially significant given the Anti-Semitic mass shooting that happened in Pittsburgh a few months before.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Around 40 people showed up to the Grand Menorah Celebration downtown.

Attendees enjoyed latkes and donuts, arts and crafts and glow-in-the-dark Chanukah giveaways.

Rabbi Shloime Greene explains what makes this year's celebration remarkable.

"What makes the event tonight special is a great way for the community to interact in a lovely presentation of inclusivity with a contingent of the Jewish community being proud of their heritage and being able to share in the beauty of the holiday of Hanukkah with everybody," Rabbi Greene said.

Some other Menorah celebrations happening this week is the 2nd Street Menorah Lighting and Party at the Chabad-ubavitch of Rochester at 5:30 p.m. and the Menorah Workshop at Home Depot on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

