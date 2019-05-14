ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Michael Thomas is an installation technician at Midwest Custom Concepts - and he's been making sure customers know their options since the Hands-Free bill was signed into law.

"The biggest thing is just training people to not hold their phone in their hand," Thomas said. "I drive an hour to work each way every day and I can't tell you how many people are swerving into my lane. You can see them texting and driving. I think that's the biggest thing is just breaking that habit."

Thomas also says some customers might be stuck in their ways when it comes to finding alternate ways to communicate.

"A lot of people are just overwhelmed with the amount of choices and don't really know when you're looking on Amazon or the Internet," Thomas said. "What's gonna work in my car? How much is it actually gonna cost when I get the parts?"

There are essentially two levels of bluetooth you can use to avoid using your hands on the road. The first is not replacing anything in your stereo. There, you can talk on the phone or listen to music. The second level of bluetooth replaces the entire stereo - you can pull up your text messages or use your GPS navigation.

And when it comes to cost - Thomas says price shouldn't be too much of a factor.

"How much is your life worth I guess?"

And when hands-free officially goes into effect, Thomas hopes driving goes smoother for Minnesotans.

"Not having to touch anything while they drive and just drive is definitely the way to go for sure," Thomas said.

Thomas says bluetooth options can range from 149 dollars to 349 dollars.