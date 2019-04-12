Driving hands free

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In our busy lives, we often try to balance too many things at once, including behind the weel.

"Yesterday morning, when I was crossing the street, somebody was talking on their phone and ran through the red light as I was just about ready to cross the street," Ryan Koehler said.

"I've seen people driving with their knees and texting," Fred Ward said.

"Sometimes you want to put in a CD, looking for something in the glove department," Omar Saleh said.

And some motorists also admit, they're guility of using their cell phones in the driver's seats.

"I have been stopped in Oregon for being on my phone when you're not supposed to," Laurie Jo said.

"Yeah, I occassionally do it but I try not to," Emily Josephson said.

We've all seen horrific accidents and know the consequences of distracted driving.

"I saw someone completely crash their car into the freeway divider," Josephson said. "It was terrifying."

Generally, people we talked to are supportive of ending this kind of nonsense but others question the effectiveness of this legislation.

"I think it's a great idea," Koehler said. "I actually have a hands-free vehicle myself and I think it's the nicest thing I could have."

"When it went that way out west, I was kind of frustrated because you still had to mess around with doing the earpiece kind of thing and the ear thing is really a pain in the butt," Laurie Jo said.

The bill is set to be signed into law Friday and will go into effect August 1st.