Construction underway at Hammer Field

Student athletes in Albert Lea will get to enjoy a multi-million dollar athletic facility in the fall.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 12:50 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - 

To celebrate construction, there was a big ground-breaking ceremony at Hammer Field. 

A windy day finds a celebration underway in Albert Lea - welcoming a cutting-edge facility to the athletic community. 

"Our facilities were fairly dated," Ken Petersen, the School Board Chairman said. "I think it was built in the late sixties. There was a lot of updates that needed to happen." 

Those updates include new soccer fields, baseball diamonds and a two-story field house. Petersen is upbeat about the new additions and the impact they'll have on the next generation of student athletes. 

"We're just excited to get our facilities updated and move on to the next generations and be able to utilize them," Petersen said. 

