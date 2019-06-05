Clear

Hail damages car in Kasson

A 2003 Dodge Neon is destroyed after baseball-sized hail hit Kasson.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 12:49 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

KASSON, Minn. -

A 2003 Dodge Neon is damaged: the back window is broken and there is also all kinds of hail damage on the hood of the car with glass all over the backseat.

Car owners Amy and Cory Packman were shocked at how quickly their beloved 6-year-old car got destroyed.

"It was damaged pretty bad," Amy Packman said. "My husband came out here for a brief second. And he walked back in the house and the car was fine. He came back out to look and it was completely shattered."

The Packmans say they have insurance but don't have glass coverage so they unfortunately will pay out-of-pocket.

Two trees also fell in their backyard.

