Hagedorn town hall

Congressman Jim Hagedorn has been making the rounds in Southern Minnesota.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

AUSTIN, Minn. - 

At the Historic Hormel House in Austin, Hagedorn touched on topics like Trump's impeachment inquiry, immigration and climate change. But one thing at the forefront? A race for his seat. 

Dan Feehan lost by a narrow margin. Two people have different hopes for how it turns out. 

"I volunteered for Dan last year here in Austin, I door knocked, I went to some different things he was at, he has a great vision for our future," Emily Iseli said. 

Aaron Farris has different ideas. 

"When you vote for Jim Hagedorn, you get what you pay for, Dan Feehan lied to you in 2018 cycle saying he would be a moderate in Congress that he would be an independent voice," Farris said. 

