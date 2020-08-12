Congressman Hagedorn talks relief efforts

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

Congressman Jim Hagedorn is aiming to help restaurants by hearing directly from business owners. He visited the Stewartville Chamber to hear from the city administrator, the mayor and business owners about how they are faring during the pandemic. The Congressman made it clear - small businesses are struggling and he doesn't agree with Gov. Walz's decision to lock down the state.

"I think the lockdown that the Governor's had us on has been too much," US Rep. Jim Hagedorn said. "It's put Minnesota businesses in a bad spot compared to Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, our neighboring states in this district and so we'd like to see it reopen."

KIMT News 3 reached out to Hagedorn's opponent Dan Feehan for a statement. He says in part: "In Congress, I won't accept the do-nothing status like Jim Hagedorn has. I will actually fight to get things done for Southern Minnesota."