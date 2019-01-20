Clear
Minnesotan Protects Her Right to Bear Arms

Gun enthusiasts came together at a gun show at the Mayo Civic Center and one woman is speaking out against legislation to expand background checks for gun purchases.

Jan. 20, 2019
Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At the Gun Show organized by the Minnesota Weapons Collectors Association, one group there was the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, an organization dedicated to protecting and advancing the right for Americans to keep and bear arms.

Lisa Sinna was doing outreach about the right to protect the Second Amendment and explains why she is against expanding background checks for gun purchases.

"The universal background checks, definitely has a lot of flaws to it," Lisa Sinna said. "It would limit private, so like for example, my niece if I wanted to take her up North and go shooting up for a weekend, it would put us in the position where we may be committing a crime just for going and shooting if we don't do an FFL transfer, just to make that happen. So yeah, there's definitely gaps there."

The Gun Owners Caucus will host a rally to defend the Second Amendment at the Minnesota State Capitol in February.

We're tracking another winter storm heading for the Midwest.
