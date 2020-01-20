Discussing the right to bear arms

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

While thousands of people are protesting the gun laws in Richmond, people both for and against stricter firearm laws.

The U.S. Constitution was created to set the laws of a new land. Centuries later - society is still debating one amendment: "the right of the people to keep and bear arms."

"The second amendment was put in by our founding fathers for very good reasons, so we could protect ourselves," Ralph Hettig, the owner of Wild Goose Sports said.

Judy Olsen says we need stricter legislation.

"I also think we need to have universal background checks, we need stricter rules in place, there are certain types of guns civilians don't need to have access to," Olsen said.

Olsen believes the timing of the rally is insensitive.

"I think if they are trying to open a dialogue about gun rights, choosing to have a dialogue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not appropriate," Olsen said.

Hettig is not shy about sharing his opinion.

"If I was living down there, I'd definitely be there," Hettig said.

He says legislation is not the answer.

"How are you going to stop somebody who's a nut? They are improperly raised, not taught how to get along with their neighbors, very little of it would do any good," Hettig said.

Olsen sees the issue much differently.

"Certainly the Constitution was made a long time ago, and that's why we have amendments," Olsen said. "That's why the world changes. When the Constitution wa made, I wouldn't be allowed to vote. We learn things, we do things better, and I think that we can do gun control better."

The Minnesota Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing on both anti-gun and pro-gun legislation.