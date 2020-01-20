Clear

Discussing the right to bear arms

Thousands of people took to the Virginia State Capitol to protest proposed bills that could make it harder to purchase firearms. Considering the gun control debate across the country, it turns out people in Rochester have opinions on the legislation.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 11:26 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

While thousands of people are protesting the gun laws in Richmond, people both for and against stricter firearm laws. 

The U.S. Constitution was created to set the laws of a new land. Centuries later - society is still debating one amendment: "the right of the people to keep and bear arms." 

"The second amendment was put in by our founding fathers for very good reasons, so we could protect ourselves," Ralph Hettig, the owner of Wild Goose Sports said. 

Judy Olsen says we need stricter legislation. 

"I also think we need to have universal background checks, we need stricter rules in place, there are certain types of guns civilians don't need to have access to," Olsen said. 

Olsen believes the timing of the rally is insensitive. 

"I think if they are trying to open a dialogue about gun rights, choosing to have a dialogue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not appropriate," Olsen said. 

Hettig is not shy about sharing his opinion. 

"If I was living down there, I'd definitely be there," Hettig said. 

He says legislation is not the answer. 

"How are you going to stop somebody who's a nut? They are improperly raised, not taught how to get along with their neighbors, very little of it would do any good," Hettig said. 

Olsen sees the issue much differently. 

"Certainly the Constitution was made a long time ago, and that's why we have amendments," Olsen said. "That's why the world changes. When the Constitution wa made, I wouldn't be allowed to vote. We learn things, we do things better, and I think that we can do gun control better."

The Minnesota Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing on both anti-gun and pro-gun legislation. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -15°
several chances for snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Image

"Blue Monday"

Image

IBM employees spend MLK Day volunteering

Image

Olmsted County awarded for Tobacco 21 effort

Community Events