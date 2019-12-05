Clear
Getting injured from high-intensity workouts

High-intensity workouts are getting more and more popular - but do they lead to more injuries?

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

After tracking 100 people in a training program, Mayo Clinic found there was barely an increase compared to less intense exercise. 

One personal trainer at Northgate Health Club says reducing injury isn't about what type of workout you do - it's about having the right technique and form. 

"My recommendations would be to start slow, and work your way in to make sure you are ready, take as much time as you need, everybody's a little different, it's going to take some longer than others," Brandon Taber, a personal trainer with Northgate Health Club, said. 

As these workouts become more popular, Mayo Clinic says there will be more studies of the advantages and disadvantages. 

