Beware of grocery store skimmers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When we scan our items and lug our cars to the grocery stores, all we want to do is go home. For most of us the last thing we think about is our identity being taken.

Jeff Wachowiak says it's on his mind and he makes sure he protects himself.

"I block when I'm putting in my pin, I pay attention to what's on the register, the actual cost," Wachowiak said. "Third, I make sure I get an actual receipt to close the deal."

At the end of the day, he just wants people to get the chance to shop safely and hopes a solution will be found soon.

"I just hope the grocery stores put enough security in line," Wachowiak said.

If you are concerned, make sure to contact the Rochester Dolice Department's non-emergency line if you are concerned about skimmers where you shop. Also make sure to consider buying an RFID wallet.