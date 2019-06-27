Clear

Beware of grocery store skimmers

What happens when you come across a card skimmer? That's what a viral Facebook post is warning about after a woman comes across a skimmer at Hy-Vee and Aldi's.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 1:52 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

When we scan our items and lug our cars to the grocery stores,  all we want to do is go home. For most of us the last thing we think about is our identity being taken.

Jeff Wachowiak says it's on his mind and he makes sure he protects himself.

"I block when I'm putting in my pin, I pay attention to what's on the register, the actual cost," Wachowiak said. "Third, I make sure I get an actual receipt to close the deal."

At the end of the day, he just wants people to get the chance to shop safely and hopes a solution will be found soon.

"I just hope the grocery stores put enough security in line," Wachowiak said.

If you are concerned, make sure to contact the Rochester Dolice Department's non-emergency line if you are concerned about skimmers where you shop. Also make sure to consider buying an RFID wallet. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Storms pop in two rounds on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Image

Campaign 2020: First debate

Image

Fire simulation at Rochesterfest

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Timeline for storms on Thursday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/26

Image

Possible grocery skimmers

Community Events