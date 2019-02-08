Clear
Grandson of Holocaust Survivor Speaks

A family's story of sacrifice and grit is told at a Shabbat dinner.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Leibel Mangel is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor and he is in town to speak about his family's journey for a Shabbat dinner -- a day of rest in the Jewish faith. His grandfather's experiences inspired this Ohio native to serve two years in the Israeli army. His grandfather was one of the youngest survivors of Auschiwitz.

"I always kind of felt like I had to do something, it was almost hard for me to look him in the eyes knowing I had this comfortable life," Mangel said. "And we went through so much, he really inspired me to not only believe that but put it into reality and take the reins from him."

There was a good turnout for tonight's gathering -- with more than 40 guests in attendance.

