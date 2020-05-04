Gov. Walz signs executive order

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
To help people out, the Governor signed an Executive Order.
It keeps federal, tribal, state and local COVID-19 relief funds from being automatically intercepted by debt collectors including landlords. It allows Minnesotans to use the money for immediate needs including food and housing.
Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn says help is needed for people struggling to pay the bills.
"We've been getting more and more phone calls every day, especially now, that the month has turned to May. It's another month where rent is due and people are having difficulty making that payment," Dunn said.
The Olmsted County Board of Directors is poised to vote on a million dollar program that will provide housing assistance to people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. If it's approved - it could be up and running by the end of the week.
