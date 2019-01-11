Government Shutdown Hurts Families

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Now that the government shutdown is a few weeks in, it is hitting too close to home for people in Southern Minnesota as approximately 1600 federal employees are getting required to work without pay.

This hits too close to home for some employees -- like Heidi Wiplinger, a Correctional Officer at the Federal Medical Center and Union Steward for Local 3947. She is pinching pennies to make ends meet without a steady paycheck.

"Every purchase, everything is starting to become more of a budget and analyzing every purchase before you make it," Wiplinger said.

Wiplinger has triplets and says buying the necessities like groceries is difficult.

"I was thinking about the things we are gonna need to get milk and bread and staying on top of those things," Wiplinger said.

Ultimately -- she has one request: an end already or else she will have to resort to other means.

"If we get to a point which it will happen, I'm gonna have to swallow my pride and ask for help," Wiplinger said.

She is also thinking of putting her house on the market since finances are tight.