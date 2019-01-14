Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Resident Worries Government Shutdown Will Deplete Savings

One man in Byron is worried the shutdown will deplete his savings.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:17 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

BYRON, Minn. - 

Thousands of employees are working without pay right now -- including one man who is worried it will deplete his family's savings. 

"You worry that you are depleting your savings too fast, you worry that this thing is going to go longer than you prepared for and on top of that, you are not able to save things for the future," William Axford, a teacher at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said. 

Axford is frustrated he cannot provide more for his children. 

"I've got kids," Axford said. "One of them is almost ready to go to college. I'm not sticking any money in the bank, you know, trying to create a safety net for him right now because I just can't."

Axford says he just wants a swift end to this shutdown as soon as possible. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Slick travel possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Community Events