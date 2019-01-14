Resident Worries Government Shutdown Will Deplete Savings

BYRON, Minn. -

Thousands of employees are working without pay right now -- including one man who is worried it will deplete his family's savings.

"You worry that you are depleting your savings too fast, you worry that this thing is going to go longer than you prepared for and on top of that, you are not able to save things for the future," William Axford, a teacher at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said.

Axford is frustrated he cannot provide more for his children.

"I've got kids," Axford said. "One of them is almost ready to go to college. I'm not sticking any money in the bank, you know, trying to create a safety net for him right now because I just can't."

Axford says he just wants a swift end to this shutdown as soon as possible.