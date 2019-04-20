ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, just a hop and skip away from Calvary Episcopal, a Good Friday Procession was held. It began at the Government Center and ended at the Church. The Director of Music and Liturgy says despite any fear people might have about going to Church, this is still one of the best ways to honor your faith.

"Because this is the place, where you can encounter a community of people that continue the presence of Christ in the same way as it was present 2000 years ago," Sebastian Modarelli said.

Police tell KIMT they did not heighten any security for the event.