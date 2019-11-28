Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Would you try a Vegan Thanksgiving?

When you think of Thanksgiving, you might envision turkey, ham or even a roast. But People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - or PETA is encouraging people to think differently.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 10:34 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wants you to forget about turkeys for the holidays and consider going vegan. After all, PETA believes "every turkey has a unique personality." 

Different people had different things to say when asked if they would give up holidays staples for dishes like a vegan roast with sage stuffing? 

"It's just not my forte," Ethan Noonan said. 

Jamie Lucke disagrees. 

"I think it sounds appetizing," Jamie Lucke said. 

Gary Hackney says he is a traditionalist. 

"I'm a real traditionalist," Hackney said. "I like a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and potatoes and gravy and stuffing," Hackney said. 

Noonan said it's natural to eat meat. 

"Animals are there to be eaten so I really wouldn't say I feel bad," Noonan said. 

Abe Sauer owns Old Abe Coffee Shops and serves vegan dishes. He says vegan holidays might be more common than you think. 

"People might be eating a Vegan Thanksgiving without even knowing it, a lot of the sweet potato dishes, you can pass on the milk and use coconut milk instead," Sauer said. 

They can also be pretty tasty. 

"I think people would be surprised how good it is compared to their perception of a block of wet tofu," Sauer said. 

Whether or not a Vegan Thanksgiving sounds appetizing, it's not the food that matters, as much as the people around the table. 

"If you have a group that is gathered together with the goal of celebrating together and being together, a festive meal of some kind is what's on the table and what we're all enjoying together," Natalie Poole said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Klobuchar campaigns in North Iowa

Image

Thanksgiving leftovers Safety

Image

Thanksgiving at the Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

Local teams with something to be thankful for

Image

Would you consider going Vegan for Thanksgiving?

Image

Working on Thanksgiving

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/28

Image

Shoppers flock to find Black Friday deals

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another storm heads to the Midwest

Community Events