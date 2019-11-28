Would you try a Vegan Thanksgiving?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wants you to forget about turkeys for the holidays and consider going vegan. After all, PETA believes "every turkey has a unique personality."

Different people had different things to say when asked if they would give up holidays staples for dishes like a vegan roast with sage stuffing?

"It's just not my forte," Ethan Noonan said.

Jamie Lucke disagrees.

"I think it sounds appetizing," Jamie Lucke said.

Gary Hackney says he is a traditionalist.

"I'm a real traditionalist," Hackney said. "I like a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and potatoes and gravy and stuffing," Hackney said.

Noonan said it's natural to eat meat.

"Animals are there to be eaten so I really wouldn't say I feel bad," Noonan said.

Abe Sauer owns Old Abe Coffee Shops and serves vegan dishes. He says vegan holidays might be more common than you think.

"People might be eating a Vegan Thanksgiving without even knowing it, a lot of the sweet potato dishes, you can pass on the milk and use coconut milk instead," Sauer said.

They can also be pretty tasty.

"I think people would be surprised how good it is compared to their perception of a block of wet tofu," Sauer said.

Whether or not a Vegan Thanksgiving sounds appetizing, it's not the food that matters, as much as the people around the table.

"If you have a group that is gathered together with the goal of celebrating together and being together, a festive meal of some kind is what's on the table and what we're all enjoying together," Natalie Poole said.