Referendum in Glenville-Emmons

GLENVILLE, Minn. -

The first question asks if the District can authorize a revenue amount of almost $1400 per student for the next decade.

If that question passes, the second question asks taxpayers if they can increase their spending by another 402 dollars for each student.

If both questions pass, property taxes will increase depending on the value of a resident's home.

Glenville-Emmons Superintendent Brian Shanks says the money will help with maintenance and curriculum of the Glenville-Emmons School District.

"It's not investing in just the school, it's investing in the community, we've all been in communities, small towns, where schools are no longer there, there's not much left of those communities, two towns, Glenville-Emmons have a good quality school," Shanks said. "To keep the school here in the community should be a high priority."

If you are curious how this could impact your taxes, here is a link to the calculator.