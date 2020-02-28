Clear

Getting a refugee out of ICE

Being a refugee in America is never an easy thing. After one man in Southern Minnesota was arrested two years ago, he came within a breath of deportation. But with a little help - he was freed from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Southeastern Minnesota Interfaith Immigrant Legal Defense is focused on faith, a guiding light that enables us to love, inspire and give back. 

They were able to free a refugee from custody after he was arrested for a minor offense two years ago. After that arrest, the refugee was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE. He was facing certain deportation. Enter Phil Wheeler and other good samaritans who raised the funds needed to get the man legal representation. 

"Basically you are vulnerable, you are vulnerable to certainly very different treatment than for people who are citizens," Wheeler said. 

Wheeler pleads for society to reconsider incarceration of those most vulnerable. 

"Incarceration is not the right approach, it's not a dramatic form of families that happens at the border but it's still families being separated, families being left without wage earner or resources," Wheeler said. 

Wheeler and his group are committed to justice, seeing justice as what makes America "America." 

"When we pledge allegiance, we say liberty and justice for all, as far as I know, no one says liberty and justice for some," Wheeler said. 

After spending two years in ICE detention, the refugee's permanent resident status has been restored. If you are interested in donating to the Southeastern Minnesota Interfaith Immigrant Legal defense, click here

