Remembering George Floyd through Rochester mural

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The terrifying moment of aggression that ended George Floyd's life was remembered. the result of that aggression is a vital ingredient in this depiction of Floyd. His family visited Rochester for the unveiling and to plea for an end to racism.

"There's no confusion at this point, you know what I'm saying, racism exists, there's no debate about it," Angela Harrelson, his aunt said.

Angela Harrelson is the aunt of Floyd and Paris Stevens is his first cousin. Their nickname for him was Perry. Harrelson describes the moment she saw that video.

"I went and turned the TV on, there I saw him: that image," Harrelson said. "I can't breathe. I saw towards the end when he yelled for my sister: Mama, mama. Right then, I just fell."

His horrific death still torments Harrelson.

"Did I just watch a lynching, a modern-day lynching on TV?" Harrelson said. "My heart sunk, I walked around in circles."

Stevens describes the aftermath of Floyd's death as a "double-edged sword."

"Changes are happening but we've also seen that since his death, there are still things that have occured," Stevens said. "But you have to take the good and some with the bad."

The world is familiar with Floyd's face: we've been inundated with photographs, paintings and a brutal video of his final moments. But his family wants people to understand the man behind the movement.

"He had a great sense of humor, always a jokester," Harrelson said. "Very spiritual, and a lot of people don't know that."

Stevens said Floyd wanted to make an impact.

"He cared and that kind of sums it up - he wanted to change - change the world," Stevens said.

That - he did.