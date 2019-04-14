Standing up against genocide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's called "Tents of Witness: Genocide and Conflict." The Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission partnered up with "World Without Genocide" - a human rights organization to host it.
The exhibit features tents to simulate those used in refugee camps.
Each tent shows the story of different groups that were victims of genocide ranging from the Holocaust to Bosnia and Rwanda.
The exhibit is being shown until Tuesday at Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
