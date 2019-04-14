Clear
Standing up against genocide

It's been 25 years since the 1994 genocide in Rwanda that killed at least 800,000 people. In Rochester, young people are standing up against genocide with an exhibit.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's called "Tents of Witness: Genocide and Conflict." The Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission partnered up with "World Without Genocide" - a human rights organization to host it. 

The exhibit features tents to simulate those used in refugee camps. 

Each tent shows the story of different groups that were victims of genocide ranging from the Holocaust to Bosnia and Rwanda. 

The exhibit is being shown until Tuesday at Olmsted County Fairgrounds. 

