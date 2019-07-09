Clear

Gardeners say soggy season limits donating fresh produce

This soggy season has impacted farmers, homeowners and now gardeners and people in need of fresh produce.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 11:43 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Olmsted County Master Gardener's Project grows fresh produce and delivers a couple hundred pounds of fruits and vegetables each year to Channel One.

Angie Dalenberg is a gardener and says it's frustrating they won't be able to make the same donations this year due to all the rain.

"We normally take in about 5000 pounds out of our gardening space which is a small amount for the work that Channel One does but it still, they always say the stuff we drop off is really good quality and we're just not able to do that this year," Dalenberg said.

Dalenberg hopes people with fresh produce in their gardens consider donating to Channel One.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
The heat is coming soon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A brotherhood like no other

Image

Chris' 10 pm weather forecast

Image

9-year-old makes blankets for mayo clinic patients

Image

Rochester voted 2nd best place to live in MN

Image

Cannabis conundrum in Iowa

Image

Soggy season limits fresh produce

Image

Racing to save the track

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 7/9

Image

A party like no other. Fillmore Central hosts sod party to upgrade football stadium

Image

Final IGHSAU softball poll released

Community Events