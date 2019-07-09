Gardeners say soggy season limits donating fresh produce

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Olmsted County Master Gardener's Project grows fresh produce and delivers a couple hundred pounds of fruits and vegetables each year to Channel One.

Angie Dalenberg is a gardener and says it's frustrating they won't be able to make the same donations this year due to all the rain.

"We normally take in about 5000 pounds out of our gardening space which is a small amount for the work that Channel One does but it still, they always say the stuff we drop off is really good quality and we're just not able to do that this year," Dalenberg said.

Dalenberg hopes people with fresh produce in their gardens consider donating to Channel One.